Trump returns from vacation ahead of schedule

US President Donald Trump tweeted that he was returning to Washington with "much work" to do on trade and the military.

Trump's first Twitter message on Monday nodded to his brief trip to Washington: "Heading to Washington this morning. Much work to do. Focus on trade and military. #MAGA" he said.

Trump has been on a 17-day “working vacation” at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey since August 4.

