Trump's new memecoin reaches $10 billion market cap shortly after launch

US President-elect Donald Trump launched his own memecoin, $TRUMP, on Friday, which rapidly reached a market cap exceeding $10 billion within just an hour.

My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC