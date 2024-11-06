Trump secures over half of 270 electoral votes needed to win presidency
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has secured more than half of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, News.Az reports citing Fox News.
According to the broadcaster’s estimates, the former president has won 196 electoral college votes, while Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris has received 112.
The TV channel projects that Trump will win Texas (40 electoral votes), Florida (30), Ohio (17), Tennessee (11), Indiana (11), Missouri (10), Alabama (9), South Carolina (9), Kentucky (8), Louisiana (8), Oklahoma (7), Mississippi (6), Arkansas (6), Kansas (6), Nebraska (5), West Virginia (4), North Dakota (3), South Dakota (3) and Wyoming.
Harris is expected to take New York (28), Illinois (19), New Jersey (14), Massachusetts (11), Maryland (10), Colorado (10), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3) and the District of Columbia (3).
