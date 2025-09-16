Trump set for unprecedented second UK state visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump lands in Britain on Tuesday for an historic second state visit that will see the UK government spare no effort in trying to flatter the mercurial American president, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

As wars still rage in Ukraine and the Middle East, and major economies grapple with US tariffs, Britain hopes the pageantry of its monarchy can help keep Trump on side.

But controversies over sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and free-speech culture wars could make for some awkward moments when Trump sits down with Britain's embattled Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

