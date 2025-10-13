Trump signs Knesset guestbook: ‘A great and beautiful day’ - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump arrived at the Knesset on Sunday, where he briefly greeted Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana before signing the guestbook.

“This is my great honor. A great and beautiful day, a new beginning,” he wrote in a thick, black sharpie marker, flanked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife, and Ohana and his partner, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Trump then headed to the plenum to address the Knesset, becoming the fourth US president to do so, but first stops to talk to the press.

