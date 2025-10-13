Trump talks to Netanyahu, Herzog on Ben Gurion tarmac

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump was greeted in Israel with full honors, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and their spouses welcomed him with a red-carpet ceremony accompanied by a military band.

Trump emerged from Air Force One alone, pumped his fist and smiles, then descended the boarding stairs, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

He shook Herzog’s hand first, then put his hand on Netanyahu’s shoulder.

He spoke at length with Herzog, Netanyahu and their spouses in what appeared to be a relaxed and friendly conversation as the band plays.

Trump then had a conversation with his ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Israeli envoy to Washington Yechiel Leiter as Netanyahu looked on.

