Trump urges Moscow to 'get moving' on ceasefire as envoy meets Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that "Russia has to get moving" on a ceasefire, as American envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kirill Dmitriev, Mr Putin’s foreign investment envoy, who attended the talks between Mr Putin and Mr Witkoff, called them "productive", News.Az reports citing The Independent.

"Welcome to Saint Petersburg, Russia," Kirill Dmitriev, Mr Putin’s foreign investment envoy, said in a post on X. "Productive discussions with @SteveWitkoff."

A White House spokesperson earlier said Mr Trump would use his influence over Russia to negotiate a peace deal. Karoline Leavitt said: “We believe we have leverage in negotiating a deal to a peace deal, and we're going to use that leverage, and the president is determined to see this through.”

In a warning, Mr Trump said: “Russia has to get moving. Too many people are DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war.”

Mr Witkoff held talks with Mr Putin for more than four hours. The pair shook hands when they first met in St Petersburg.

"The theme of the meeting is aspects of a Ukrainian settlement," the Kremlin said in a statement after the meeting ended.

