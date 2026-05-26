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Qatar, Egypt urge sustainable agreement during talks

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Qatar, Egypt urge sustainable agreement during talks
Creator: MicroStockHub | Credit: MicroStockHub

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, discussed the U.S.-Iran war during a phone call with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to a statement from Doha.

The two officials discussed Pakistan’s mediation efforts and the ways in which their countries can “support and enhance them”, the statement said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

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They stressed the necessity to “address the roots of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents the renewal of escalation,” it added.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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