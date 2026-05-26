Qatar, Egypt urge sustainable agreement during talks

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Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, discussed the U.S.-Iran war during a phone call with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to a statement from Doha.

The two officials discussed Pakistan’s mediation efforts and the ways in which their countries can “support and enhance them”, the statement said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

They stressed the necessity to “address the roots of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents the renewal of escalation,” it added.

News.Az