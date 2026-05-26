IDF broadens operations beyond Lebanon security zone

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The IDF told The Times of Israel that it has recently expanded ground operations beyond the designated security zone in parts of southern Lebanon, with Hebrew media reporting that the move is aimed at pushing Hezbollah operatives farther north and reducing the threat of explosive drone attacks on northern Israeli communities.

According to the reports, troops have been carrying out targeted intelligence-based raids both beyond the forward defensive line and north of the Litani River, focusing on areas where Hezbollah maintains infrastructure and operational footholds, News.Az reports.

The military believes distancing Hezbollah forces from the border could help reduce the threat to residents of northern communities.

The operations come alongside intensified IAF airstrikes across southern Lebanon, with the IDF striking more than 100 Hezbollah sites overnight.

News.Az