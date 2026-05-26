Iran restores full international internet access after months of restrictions

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Iran has fully restored international internet connectivity across its telecommunications network, marking the end of months of restrictions imposed amid nationwide unrest and escalating regional tensions.

According to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), users of fixed broadband services, including Fiber to the Home (FTTH), VDSL, and ADSL connections, can now access the global internet without limitations and use international websites and online platforms normally, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The move follows a gradual easing of internet controls announced earlier by Iranian authorities. Officials had indicated that international connectivity would be restored in stages as security conditions improved.

Iran first imposed significant restrictions on international internet access on January 8 after nationwide demonstrations triggered by economic challenges, including the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial, intensified across the country. The protests led to clashes, casualties, and damage to public infrastructure.

Authorities in Tehran accused the United States and Israel of fueling the unrest, allegations both countries have denied.

Although internet access was temporarily normalized after several weeks, restrictions were reinstated on February 28 following joint military attacks against Iran by the United States and Israel, according to Iranian officials.

The restoration of full connectivity is expected to improve access to international digital services, facilitate business operations, and support communication for millions of internet users across the country. The decision may also help boost economic activity, particularly in sectors reliant on global online platforms and digital trade.

Iran's internet policies have frequently drawn international attention, with restrictions often implemented during periods of political unrest or heightened security concerns. The latest restoration signals a significant shift toward normalizing online access after months of disruptions affecting businesses, students, and ordinary citizens.

News.Az