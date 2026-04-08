Trump’s "priority list" includes Iran's enriched uranium, says White House

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The White House stated that as negotiations with Tehran move into their next phase, President Donald Trump is prioritizing Iran's highly enriched uranium.

“This is on the top of the priority list for the president and his negotiating team as they head into these next round of discussions,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday, saying Iran’s enriched uranium is a “red line” Trump is not backing away from, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“This is a red line that the president is not going to back away from, and he’s committed to ensuring that takes place. We hope it will be through diplomacy,” she added.

Trump said earlier Wednesday that the US would work with Iran to “dig up and remove” the uranium.

“There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust,’” he wrote on Truth Social.

News.Az