US may deploy special forces to seize Tehran's enriched uranium stockpiles

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that ground troops could be deployed to Iran to secure the country’s stockpiles of enriched uranium as part of efforts to dismantle Tehran’s nuclear program, News.Az reports, citing The Economic Times.

"We haven't gone after it but it's something we could do later," he said.

Some critics of the US-Israeli war on Iran, launched last Saturday, have said air strikes alone are unlikely to achieve the stated goals of destroying Iran's military capacity and preventing it from developing a nuclear bomb.



Asked about the use of ground troops in general, Trump did not rule it out, saying: "Could there be? Possibly, for a very good reason -- it'd have to be a very good reason."

News.Az