Turkey to take part in monitoring compliance with agreements on Karabakh conflict – defense minister
- 12 Nov 2020 14:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
Turkey will take part in the process of monitoring and observing compliance with the agreements on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.
"The Turkish servicemen will act as part of a joint peacekeeping mission," Akar noted.