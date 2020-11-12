Turkey to take part in monitoring compliance with agreements on Karabakh conflict – defense minister

Turkey to take part in monitoring compliance with agreements on Karabakh conflict – defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will take part in the process of monitoring and observing compliance with the agreements on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The Turkish servicemen will act as part of a joint peacekeeping mission," Akar noted.

News.Az