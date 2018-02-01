Turkey's population surpasses 80 million mark

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's population grew by nearly one million last year by 995,654, surpassing 80 million mark with 810, 525 people, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

According to the figures released on Thursday, there was a 1,24 percent increase in 2017, a slight drop compared to the 2016 growth of 1,35, according to Daily Sabah. The median age has risen to 31,7 from 31,4 with all the southeastern provinces having the youngest percentage of the population, the data showed.

