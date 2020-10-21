Turkic Council voices support for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the Turkic Council on Tuesday expressed "unconditional" support for Azerbaijan on a visit to the city of Ganja, where civilians have been targeted multiple times by Armenian missile strikes, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev said the Turkic Council strongly condemned the attacks on Ganja -- Azerbaijan's second-largest city which is also located far from the front line -- and urged the international community denounce Armenia's strikes on civilians.

Underlining that the body was closely following the developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Amreyev said: "Turkic-speaking countries, the Turkic world and the Turkic Council unconditionally support the right of Azerbaijan to save its occupied lands."

"This is a patriotic war for the brotherly Azerbaijani people. We stand by Azerbaijan in this war. We wish peace and victory to our friendly nation," he said.

Amreyev conveyed the Turkic Council's support for solving the conflict in a peaceful way based on Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

News.Az