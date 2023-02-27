Turkish President talks number of apartments to be built in quake-hit provinces

As many as 309,000 apartments will be built in the earthquake-hit Turkish provinces, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.az reports.

"We won't allow the construction of multistory buildings when restoring old settlements close to the fault line," he said.

Note that a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

News.Az