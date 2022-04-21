Turkiye creates second airline mainly for Russian tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

A second airline company, focused mainly on airlifting Russian tourists to Turkiye, will be created in Antalya, News.az reports citing TASS

"The MGA (Mavigok Aviation) company has received initial approval from the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The process is developing quickly, and plans are to finalize the creation [of the airline] shortly," it reported. The carrier will begin flight on four planes, two Boeing 737-900 and two Boeing 777, the portal said.

The Turkish MGA, as reported, is linked to Russian charter carrier Azur Air. In the future, it may enter other markets.

Earlier reports said that the Southwind carrier, being established for getting Russian tourists to Turkiye, is expected to begin operating in Antalya at the end of May.

News.Az