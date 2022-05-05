News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Airline
Tag:
Airline
Lufthansa forced to cancel flights amid pilot and crew strikes
12 Feb 2026-22:57
IndiGo restores full operations after major disruption
09 Dec 2025-17:02
Airbus says most recalled A320s now updated
01 Dec 2025-15:35
Flydubai signs landmark deal for 150 A321neo aircraft
18 Nov 2025-18:51
Brazil’s Azul secures $650 million investment commitment
02 Aug 2025-20:32
EU lifts ban on Pakistan's state airline, resumes flights to Europe
29 Nov 2024-22:52
Indian airlines, airports targeted with nearly 1000 hoax bomb threats this year
29 Nov 2024-10:31
Lufthansa reports year-on-year decline in third-quarter operating profit
29 Oct 2024-10:42
Hoax bomb threats cause chaos for Indian airline
20 Oct 2024-11:40
Russian air company to launch flights on Sochi-Baku route
05 May 2022-15:24
Latest News
Cologne/Bonn Airport halts operations after system outage
Belgian police search European Commission buildings in fraud probe
L’Oréal shares seen falling after sales miss
Wild elephant attack kills one, injures three in Sri Lanka
German FM says US comments caused NATO tensions
Azerbaijan attends Peace Bridge roundtable in Armenia -
VIDEO
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip ahead of CPI inflation report
Deadly shooting at South Carolina University: Two dead
Storm Nils leaves 450,000 without power in France
Australia's Northern Queensland faces mosquito-borne virus threat
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31