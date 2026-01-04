Türkiye's exports hit record $273.4B in 2025, Erdogan says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, June 21, 2025. (Yasin Akgul/AFP)
Türkiye's exports rose by 4.5% year-on-year in 2025 to reach $273.4 billion, marking the highest annual export figure in the country's history, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.Az informs.
Erdogan shared the data on his X account, noting that December export revenues totaled $26.4 billion, the highest monthly figure ever recorded by Türkiye.
Erdogan added that Istanbul ranked first in exports with $57.8 billion, followed by Kocaeli, Izmir, Bursa and Tekirdag.