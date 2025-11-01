News.az
News
Erdogan
Tag:
Erdogan
Erdogan, Trump discuss Venezuela, Gaza
06 Jan 2026-11:52
Erdogan pushes for Türkiye’s return to US-led F-35 program
05 Jan 2026-16:28
Türkiye's exports hit record $273.4B in 2025, Erdogan says
04 Jan 2026-09:25
Armenian PM welcomes Erdogan’s normalization remarks
25 Dec 2025-17:26
Erdogan says necessary probe launched into Libyan plane crash
24 Dec 2025-17:20
Turkish president congratulates Ilham Aliyev on birthday, discusses cooperation
24 Dec 2025-16:10
Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss ties, regional issues
23 Dec 2025-21:37
Erdoğan: "Peace is not far away" after Putin meeting
13 Dec 2025-17:23
Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss bilateral ties, global issues
12 Dec 2025-16:38
Erdogan calls for peace, dialogue at Turkmenistan forum
12 Dec 2025-11:38
