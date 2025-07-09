Türkiye soon to begin gas supplies to Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has successfully linked its gas grid to Syria's, with plans to start supplying natural gas to the neighboring country in the near future.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar made the announcement at the 9th OPEC International Seminar, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Regarding Syria, we currently, this is quite new, interconnected our gas grid to the Syrian grid. Soon we are going to supply gas to Syria," he said.

Bayraktar noted that the state oil company of Azerbaijan SOCAR may become Türkiye's partner in this project.

"And through that, we are going to be able to give gas for power generation to Syria and hopefully to normalize the life in Syria," he added.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Azerbaijan is ready to supply natural gas to Syria.

News.Az