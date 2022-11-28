Türkiye won't seek permission to protect borders, citizens - Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye is committed to protect its security and borders in the face of terrorist attacks by the PKK, as he said Ankara won't seek permission to respond to the terrorists, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking to reporters following a three-hour-long meeting in the capital Ankara, the president said Türkiye is committed to destroy the PKK terrorist group until the last terrorist is eliminated.

He continued by saying that the country's plans to erect a 30-kilometer-long (18.6-miles) security zone along our southern border, in the face of threats from the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

"No one should be disturbed by Türkiye's military operations aimed at expanding the circle of security, peace," he said.





News.Az