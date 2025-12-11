Two children killed, several injured in Pakistan mortar blast

Two children were killed and 16 others injured when a mortar shell exploded at a seminary in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police sources said on Thursday.

The explosion occurred around 2:00 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Monday in North Waziristan district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to sources, some students had found a mortar shell outside the seminary and, mistaking it for a toy, brought it inside.

The device detonated while the children were playing with it, killing two immediately and injuring 16 others, officials said.

The injured students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the sources added.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, they said.

