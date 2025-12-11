Yandex metrika counter

Two children killed, several injured in Pakistan mortar blast

  • World
  • Share
Two children killed, several injured in Pakistan mortar blast
Photo: iStock

Two children were killed and 16 others injured when a mortar shell exploded at a seminary in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police sources said on Thursday.

The explosion occurred around 2:00 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Monday in North Waziristan district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to sources, some students had found a mortar shell outside the seminary and, mistaking it for a toy, brought it inside.

The device detonated while the children were playing with it, killing two immediately and injuring 16 others, officials said.

The injured students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the sources added.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, they said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      