UAE President meets Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia to plan for Gaza

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, took part in a fraternal meeting in Saudi Arabia on Friday with leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as Jordan and Egypt, aimed at coordination, consultation, and strengthening cooperation, News.Az reports citing Gulf Today.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed said, “Today, I participated in a meeting in Saudi Arabia with a group of leaders of Gulf Cooperation Council states, Jordan, and Egypt as part of efforts to further strengthen coordination and consultation between our countries. I thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for organising this constructive dialogue.”

Arab leaders met in Riyadh on Friday to craft a plan for Gaza's post-war reconstruction to counter Donald Trump's proposal for the United States to take over the territory without its Palestinian inhabitants.

Trump's plan has united Arab states in opposition to it, but disagreements remain over who should govern Gaza and how its reconstruction can be funded.

A source close to the Saudi government confirmed the meeting had finished but the hosts did not immediately publish a final statement.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's office said he had left the Saudi capital after the meeting with the leaders of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump triggered global outrage when he proposed the United States "take over" the Gaza Strip and relocate its more than two million residents to Egypt and Jordan.

