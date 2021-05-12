UEFA launches disciplinary probe into Real, Barcelona, and Juventus amid Super League row

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has officially opened a disciplinary probe into Spain’s Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as Italy’s Juventus over their involvement with the Super League project that initially consisted of 12 clubs.

Following massive criticism, all six British clubs, Atletico Madrid in Spain, along with Italy’s Milan and Inter withdrew from the newly created league.

"UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors have today appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," UEFA said.

The football union has also appointed in-house investigators for the case. It is expected that the clubs could be fined and banned from the upcoming Champions League and Europa League for refusing to renounce the project. According to UEFA, the investigators will focus on a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.

(c) Sputnik

News.Az

News.Az