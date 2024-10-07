UK allocates $4.5 billion to support Ukraine's weapon procurement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK government announced that it has allocated £3.5 billion (around $4.5 billion) to Ukraine for purchasing modern military equipment from British manufacturers, News.Az reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

It is noted that the country's trade mission, formed of representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Department for Business and Trade, and the defence trade association ADS, visited Ukraine to hold meetings with Ukrainian Government and industry representatives. It was headed Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard.It is reported that this mission is a continuation of the agreement signed in July 2024, allowing Ukraine to spend GBP 3.5 billion (about $4.5 billion) on the purchase of modern military equipment from British manufacturers."The UK's support for Ukraine is ironclad (…) but our support is much broader than simply providing equipment," Pollard said. "By deepening our ties with Ukraine's defence industry, we are expanding own industrial capacity, while boosting Ukraine's own capabilities," he said.The UK Ministry of Defence has reportedly already "placed contracts" with UK companies, including an agreement with Thales to supply air defence missiles and Sheffield Forgemasters to make artillery gun berrels forgings. Other orders "are in the pipeline and will be funded by Ukraine deawing on their own reserves and the GBP 3.5 billion of United Kingdom export finance," the government said.

News.Az