UK government meets BBC urgently over Gaza documentary scandal

The British government called an urgent meeting with the BBC on Friday over the making of a documentary about children’s lives in Gaza that was narrated by the 13-year-old son of a deputy minister in the Palestinian enclave’s Hamas government, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The BBC said on Thursday there had been “serious flaws” in “Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone,” made by an independent production company, and removed it from its online platform, days after it was first broadcast on television.

Hamas is deemed a terrorist organization by Britain, the United States and the European Union.

The BBC’s decision followed criticism by online commentators who said the narrator was the son of Ayman al-Yazouri, deputy minister of agriculture in Gaza.

Britain’s publicly funded BBC has faced criticism over its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza by external commentators and some staff members. Some critics accuse it of bias toward the Palestinians, others of bias toward Israel.

BBC Director General Tim Davie, when quizzed by lawmakers, said last year the BBC was overall “doing a good job in terms of delivering impartial coverage amidst enormous pressure.”

The BBC said in a statement that an internal review had found that the corporation had asked Hoyo Films — the production company it commissioned — several times in writing whether the family in the documentary had any connection to Hamas.

The BBC said Hoyo Films acknowledged the connection only after the documentary was broadcast.

The production company also revealed that they paid the boy’s mother “a limited sum of money” for the narration. The BBC is seeking additional assurance that no money was paid directly or indirectly to Hamas.

Announcing Friday’s meeting with BBC Chair Samir Shah, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “I want assurances that no stone will be left unturned.” She was referring to a BBC pledge to undertake a full fact-finding review and refer the issue to its editorial complaints unit.

The broadcaster apologized for the documentary late on Thursday, saying the processes and execution around its production fell short of its expectations.

It said the production company and the BBC had made unacceptable errors and that the BBC took full responsibility for the mistakes and their impact on the corporation’s reputation.

The production company could not immediately be reached for comment. Hamas did not immediately comment.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel said it was “utterly disgraceful” that the BBC had decided to air a “Hamas propaganda film” in the week that the bodies of hostage Shiri Bibas and her two sons were returned from Gaza. She called for a thorough investigation.

The revelations sparked an angry response and led to protests outside the BBC’s London headquarters.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said: “The BBC’s bias and lack of accountability have led it to a new low, where it is a mouthpiece for terrorists and their supporters.”

The Telegraph also reported Tuesday that the Arabic words for “Jew” and “Jews” were translated to “Israelis” or “Israeli forces,” and all mentions of “Jihad” were translated to “battle” or “resistance.”

The broadcaster is now working to determine whether any disciplinary action is warranted “in relation to shortcomings in the making of this program.”

“This will include issues around the use of language, translation and continuity that have also been raised with the BBC,” it said.

The BBC’s decision to remove the documentary from its catch-up service also led to criticism, with more than 500 TV and film workers — including former England soccer player Gary Lineker — sending an open letter calling the move “politically-motivated censorship.”

“This film is an essential piece of journalism, offering an all-too-rare perspective on the lived experiences of Palestinian children living in unimaginable circumstances, which amplifies voices so often silenced,” said the letter.

The documentary was initially broadcast on February 17.