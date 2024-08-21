UK Navy reports new ship attack near Yemen's coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination Center reported a new attack on a vessel by unknown assailants off Yemen's coast.

This time the attack targeted a merchant vessel 57 nautical miles (106 kilometers) south of Aden, the UKMTO said in a statement.The captain reported two explosions near the vessel, whose name was not provided. The crew is safe and the ship continues its voyage toward the port of destination, the UKMTO said.This is the second such incident so far on Wednesday. Earlier, unidentified men in two boats attacked the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion. The attack took place 77 nautical miles (142 kilometers) west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah. According to the UK coordination center, the vessel was hit by four unidentified shells and went out of control.The Greek company Delta Tankers, which owns the tanker, confirmed to TASS that the vessel was in a drift.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

News.Az