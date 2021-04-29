News.az
Tag:
Ship
EU and Indian navies seize ship hijacked by Somali pirates
12 Nov 2025-22:20
Iran demands $170M from owner of seized Israel-linked ship
28 Oct 2025-19:59
Norway releases Russian-crewed ship linked to cable damage
01 Feb 2025-17:54
China unveils new-generation assault ship, 'Sichuan'
27 Dec 2024-12:19
Yemen's Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden
31 Aug 2024-22:45
UK Navy reports new ship attack near Yemen's coast
21 Aug 2024-23:12
Türkiye sends new oil and gas drilling ship to the Mediterranean
09 Aug 2022-12:34
Ukraine claims to have destroyed large Russian warship in Berdyansk
24 Mar 2022-11:20
“Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship makes its maiden voyage
08 May 2021-09:30
Ship leaks about 400 tonnes of oil after collision in east China
29 Apr 2021-19:41
