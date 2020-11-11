UK welcomes agreement to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK welcomes agreement to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the UK's First Secretary of State Dominic Raab tweeted.

"We encourage all sides to continue working together for a lasting peace settlement in the interests of their citizens," he wrote.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

News.Az