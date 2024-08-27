Ukraine claims seizure of 100 settlements in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian troops have seized 100 settlements in Russia since they broke into bordering Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 6, Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Tuesday, News.az reports citing Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"We continue to advance forward, inflicting significant losses on the Russian troops in manpower and equipment," Syrsky was cited as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.According to Syrsky, Russia has redeployed about 30,000 troops from other areas to the Kursk region and is now trying to form "a defensive ring" around the Ukrainian forces.Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry said in a statement Tuesday that its Akhmat special forces have carried out a reconnaissance operation, securing a commanding height in the Sudzha district in the Kursk region, previously held by Ukraine.The height was located 400-500 meters away from Ukrainian forward positions. The Russian troops can now monitor Ukrainian military movements, TASS reported citing a source at the scene.

News.Az