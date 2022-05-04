Ukraine discloses number of teachers who left for abroad due to war

Ukraine discloses number of teachers who left for abroad due to war

Nearly Ukrainian 24,000 teachers moved abroad due to the ongoing war in their country, Ukraine’s minister of education and science said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

As of May 4, approximately 24,000 teachers, who left the territory of Ukraine, have become registered, Serhiy Shkarlet said on a national telethon Wednesday afternoon.

The minister also reported statistics he received from Poland's education minister.

In particular, 40,000 Ukrainian children have already been enrolled in kindergartens in Poland, 140,000 in elementary school, 20,000 in high school and 500 students.

“But 40 percent of all children are taught in Ukrainian-speaking classes, particularly in Poland,” he added.

News.Az