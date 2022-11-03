Ukraine grain deal must continue without interruptions - Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said that Ankara will strive to ensure that the Black Sea grain deal, mediated by Türkiye and the U.N., will strive to ensure that it is operational without any interruptions, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking in a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Cavushoglu said the deal, recently resumed by Russia, will need to be renewed in 20 days.

"It is imperative to resort to diplomacy despite all challenges for clashes to end," he said.

For his part, Stoltenberg said Türkiye is an important NATO ally and makes great contributions to the bloc's mutual security. He noted that Türkiye's support to Ukraine has reduced "some of the effects of brutal war," Stoltenberg said, commending Ankara's efforts for the prisoner swap and the Black Sea grain deal.

"I want to thank Türkiye, for all its support to Ukraine. The cutting-edge drones and ships built in Türkiye are helping to uphold Ukraine's right to self-defense,” he said.

"Türkiye is a highly valued NATO ally and making important contributions to our shared security. You play a major role in the fight against terrorism, including in our mission in Iraq," he said.

Stoltenberg also hailed Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "for negotiating safe passage for Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea and easing the global food crisis," saying that implementation of the grain deal demonstrates the "important role" Türkiye plays in the conflict in Ukraine.

News.Az