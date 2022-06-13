Ukraine needs more weapons to end war – senior official

Ukraine needs more weapons to end war – senior official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine needs 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks, 300 multiple launch rocket systems, 2,000 armored vehicles and 1,000 drones to end the ongoing war, Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Being straightforward – to end the war we need heavy weapons parity: 1,000 howitzers caliber 155 mm; 300 MLRS; 500 tanks; 2,000 armored vehicles; 1,000 drones. Contact Group of Defense Ministers meeting is held in Brussels on June 15. We are waiting for a decision,” Podolyak wrote.

A third meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group headed by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is due to take place on June 15.

News.Az