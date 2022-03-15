Ukraine-Russia talks to continue tomorrow
"We will continue negotiations tomorrow," Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.
"A very difficult negotiation process is underway. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is no doubt that there is room for compromise. During the break, work will continue on the subgroups," Podolyak wrote.