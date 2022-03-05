Ukraine unveils date of next round of talks with Russia

Ukraine has unveiled the date of the next round of talks with Russia, News.az reports.

A member of the Ukrainian delegation, chairman of the "People's Servant" parliamentary faction David Araxamia noted that the third round of talks will be held on March 7.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexei Polishuk also confirmed that the next round will be held.



Note that the first round of talks was held on February 28, and the second round on March 3.

News.Az