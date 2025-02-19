Ukraine’s Zelensky says Trump lives in ‘space of disinformation’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of being ensnared in a “space of disinformation,” urging Trump’s team to better understand the "truth about Ukraine."

Speaking at a press briefing in Kyiv, Zelensky rebuffed Trump's recent remarks suggesting that the Ukrainian president’s approval rating in his own country stands at just 4%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We have seen this disinformation, and we understand that it originates from Russia. We have evidence that these figures are being discussed between American and Russian representatives. Unfortunately, Trump is trapped in this space of misinformation," claimed Zelensky.

He accused Trump of aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin in his efforts to weaken Russia's international isolation over the Ukraine war and other issues.

Zelensky also criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for referring to the situation in Ukraine as a "conflict" rather than a "war," saying it signaled a "softening" of Washington's stance.

At the same time, he expressed his readiness to defend his position. "This is not my first dialogue or fight, I take it calmly," he said.

Responding to Trump's statements about a lack of transparency in how US financial aid to Ukraine is spent, Zelensky acknowledged the need for clarity on the matter.

According to his calculations, the war has cost Ukraine $320 billion, with $120 billion coming from Ukraine’s own resources and $200 billion provided by the EU and the US.

He said Washington had given Ukraine approximately $67 billion, along with an additional $31.5 billion in direct financial assistance to its budget.

Zelensky said European countries remain militarily weak, despite some improvements. "In terms of troop numbers, combat units, the fleet, the air force, and drones, Europe is weak today," he said.

He also asserted that "Ukraine will not achieve victory without US support" but Kyiv will not accept any agreements made without its involvement, referring to the initial talks in Riyadh between the US and Russia to end the three-year-long war without Europeans on the table.

Asked about the draft agreement on rare earth metals with the US, Zelensky criticized the document, saying the only clear point was that Ukraine would be required to give up 50% of everything listed.

"This document is not ready. It goes beyond my authority, beyond my powers, beyond the Constitution of Ukraine and its laws. What is the jurisdiction in New York? There is no mention of security guarantees," he said.

News.Az