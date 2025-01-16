UN Chief outlines priorities for 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year, Antonio Guterres has pledged to address four major issues causing significant harm worldwide: uncontrollable conflicts, particularly in Gaza, where a ceasefire is about to take effect, as well as in Lebanon, Ukraine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Haiti.

He emphasized that, in his view, the UN must prioritize resolving these crises, News.az reports citing foreign media Another priority addressed to the United Nations Assembly was the rampant inequalities and the failure to meet commitments to achieve sustainable development goals. With five years to go before the deadline, 4,000 billion dollars are still missing, he said.in the face of a raging climate crisis The UN Secretary General also called for a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2035 and a reduction in fossil fuel production.Finally, pointing to the danger of out-of-control technology in the form of artificial intelligence, Antonio Guterres called on the international community to ensure that AI advances humanity, equality and dignity.

