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Antonio Guterres
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Antonio Guterres
Nairobi and UN clash over misconduct allegations in Kenya-led mission
09 Apr 2026-14:21
UN condemns surge in attacks on Sudanese hospitals and civilians
07 Apr 2026-15:46
Araghchi demanded compensation for damage caused to Iran's nuclear facilities
22 Mar 2026-22:26
UN eyes Hormuz reopening as tensions disrupt oil route
21 Mar 2026-11:28
Türkiye awards UN chief Guterres with Ataturk International Peace Prize
12 Mar 2026-23:08
UN names new force commander for South Sudan mission
05 Mar 2026-22:38
UN chief calls for halting arms races
05 Mar 2026-22:30
UN chief voices concern over Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes
27 Feb 2026-13:08
Pakistan bombs Kabul amid escalating border clashes
27 Feb 2026-09:05
UN appoints Pekka Haavisto as envoy to Sudan
25 Feb 2026-02:31
Latest News
Kenya files lawsuit against BP for 1980s oil waste
Türkiye tops Europe in battery storage innovation
Global Times: XIII Baku Forum shows strong participation amid global crises
Can WUF13 tackle the global housing crisis for a billion people? -
VIDEO
US blocks 14 vessels in 72 hours, CENTCOM reports
4 medics killed in Israeli strikes on ambulance crews, Lebanese authorities claim
Carnival cruise faces $300K lawsuit for over-serving alcohol
Anthropic introduces Claude Opus 4.7
Lebanese president declines talks with Israeli PM
Saudi Arabia offers $8B aid to Pakistan amid UAE debt issues
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