UN welcomes Azerbaijani President's efforts in fighting COVID-19

"The friendship between the UN and Azerbaijan is 29 years old," the newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva said during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on August 24.

"Next year, we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the UN. At the same time, we will mark the 30th anniversary of the opening of the UN Office in Baku. There are many dates to be celebrated and reviewed, and I believe that the last 18 months have seen unprecedented events. COVID-19 has become a global crisis, and many countries have struggled with it. I would like to praise the efforts you and your government have put in place to take a decisive national response to COVID-19. However, you also noted that during this period, we had to demonstrate a stronger commitment to multilateralism and shared responsibility. We are grateful for your efforts – first of all, to hold the Non-Aligned Movement Summit to discuss the response to COVID-19 and then to organize a special session of the UN General Assembly," Andreeva added.

