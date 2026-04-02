United Arab Emirates warns public about phishing scams

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The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Interior has alerted the public to fraudulent messages impersonating the ministry, aimed at stealing personal information.

According to a ministry statement, the scam messages falsely claim that recipients have committed legal violations and pressure them to follow urgent instructions under threat of penalties or legal action, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The ministry urged the public not to respond to such messages, avoid sharing personal or financial information, and refrain from clicking on suspicious links. It also called on residents to rely solely on official communication channels for accurate information, as part of efforts to combat cyber fraud and protect individuals from digital scams.

News.Az