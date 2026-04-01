Apple issues urgent security updates for older iPhones and iPads

The move marks a rare step by the company to extend protections beyond its latest operating systems, reflecting the urgency of the threat, News.Az reports.

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What is the DarkSword attack

DarkSword is a sophisticated exploit toolkit capable of silently compromising devices, often through malicious websites. Once deployed, it can extract sensitive data such as messages, emails and login credentials without the user’s knowledge. Security researchers say the attack relies on chaining multiple vulnerabilities, particularly within WebKit, the browser engine used by Safari, allowing attackers to gain deeper access to the system.

Why older devices are at risk

The threat primarily affects devices running older versions of iOS and iPadOS, especially those that have not been updated to the latest software. Many users delay updates due to compatibility concerns or device limitations, leaving them exposed. Apple has responded by backporting fixes, delivering security patches to older operating systems rather than requiring users to upgrade fully to the latest version.

A rare policy shift by Apple

Historically, Apple has encouraged users to upgrade to the newest operating system for security protection. However, the scale of DarkSword attacks has pushed the company to adjust its approach. Updates are being rolled out to devices that have not transitioned to newer systems, ensuring that millions of users receive protection even without upgrading.

How users can stay protected

Apple is urging users to update their devices immediately. Devices running supported versions of iOS and iPadOS can install the latest patches through system settings. Security experts also recommend enabling additional protections such as Lockdown Mode, avoiding suspicious links and ensuring automatic updates are turned on.

A growing cybersecurity challenge

The emergence of DarkSword highlights a broader trend in mobile security, where advanced exploit tools are becoming more accessible and widespread. Such tools have already been used in global cyber incidents and are expected to continue evolving.

Outlook

Apple’s decision to release updates for older devices underscores the increasing pressure on technology companies to protect users across entire ecosystems, not just the latest hardware. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, maintaining device security will depend on both timely updates and user awareness.