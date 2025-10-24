United flight aborts landing at Heathrow amid Storm Benjamin winds - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A United Airlines flight coming into London’s Heathrow Airport on October 23 made a dramatic last-second abort of its landing due to strong winds from Storm Benjamin, before successfully landing on a second attempt.

Flight 904 had departed Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey at 9:26 p.m. local time on October 22. Around 9:30 a.m. London time the next day, the plane approached Heathrow, but gusty winds forced the crew to perform a “go-around”. Video footage shows the plane’s landing gear nearly touching the runway before the engines roar and the aircraft climbs back into the air, circling the airport before safely landing at 9:22 a.m, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Footage captured outside the airport highlighted the wings swaying back and forth as the plane neared the runway, illustrating the severe wind gusts. No injuries have been reported from this flight.

Storm Benjamin has been impacting much of Europe, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. While U.K. warnings were reduced by Thursday morning, northern France is still experiencing gusts up to 100 mph, according to the BBC.

The incident is the latest in a series of storm-related aviation events. In June, a Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan made an emergency landing in southern Germany amid gusty conditions, injuring eight people, including a toddler and a mother who sustained a head injury.

News.Az