Air New Zealand flight makes emergency landing in Sydney

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Air New Zealand flight from Christchurch was forced to make an emergency landing at Sydney Airport on Friday morning after experiencing a technical issue mid-flight.

Flight NZ221, en route from Christchurch to Sydney, reportedly suffered a hydraulic failure while crossing the Tasman Sea, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Air New Zealand Chief Safety and Risk Officer Nathan McGraw confirmed the incident to The Nightly.

Passengers were notified about 20 minutes before arrival that the plane would be conducting an emergency landing. One traveler told the Daily Mail that they were advised the aircraft would need to be towed upon landing, with emergency services on standby.

“It was a smooth landing,” the passenger said. “Everyone stayed pretty calm. I was just glad it happened close to landing and not earlier in the flight.”

The plane touched down at 8:15 a.m., where it was immediately met by emergency responders, including Sydney Airport’s Fire & Rescue team. Another passenger reported remaining onboard for roughly an hour as crews assessed the situation outside.

“There were fire trucks and flashing lights everywhere, which was a bit of an experience. It felt a little unsettling, but everyone stayed patient,” they said.

The aircraft remained on the tarmac for over an hour while engineers and emergency crews investigated the issue before it was towed to a gate, allowing passengers to safely disembark.

“Our engineering team will now carry out inspections to ensure the aircraft is safe to return to service,” McGraw added.

News.Az