U.S. approves $800M Patriot missile sale to Kuwait

The United States has moved forward with a significant arms deal in the Middle East, with the State Department approving the potential sale of advanced Patriot missile defense systems to Kuwait. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) formally notified Congress of the possible Foreign Military Sale, valued at approximately $800 million.

The proposed package includes Patriot interceptor missiles along with necessary canisters and upgraded launcher kits. Additionally, the approval covers a separate, significant investment for repairs and upgrades to Kuwait's existing Patriot inventory. The principal contractors for this comprehensive defense package are Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon).

In its official notification, the DSCA stated the sale would "improve Kuwait’s capability to meet current and future threats" by enhancing operational readiness and supporting the country's military modernization goals. A key objective is to provide greater security for Kuwait's critical oil and natural gas infrastructure. The deal is also framed as supporting broader U.S. foreign policy by strengthening a major non-NATO ally that is a "force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East".

This State Department approval initiates a standard congressional notification process. It signals that the executive branch has cleared the sale, but it does not mean a final contract has been signed. U.S. lawmakers now have a period to review the deal. The DSCA expressed confidence that Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces, citing the nation's experience operating both earlier and newer variants of the Patriot system.