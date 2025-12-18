Poland declares Patriot missile bateries fully operational

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has announced that its U.S.-produced Patriot air defense batteries have achieved “full operational readiness,” marking a major step in safeguarding the nation’s airspace.

The country’s defense minister described the development as a historic moment for national security, News.Az reports, citing TVP World.

The announcement signifies the completion of the first phase of Poland’s highest-level air defense effort, known as the Wisła program.

Speaking on Thursday, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said the 37th Air Defense Missile Squadron, which operates under the 3rd Warsaw Air Defense Missile Brigade, is now equipped with two fully operational Patriot batteries, together comprising a total of 16 launchers.

The 37th Squadron is one of Poland’s key units tasked with protecting the capital, Warsaw, and central Poland from air and missile threats.

Speaking at a ceremony at the brigade’s base in Sochaczew-Bielice, about 60 kilometers west of Warsaw, Kosiniak-Kamysz said: “This is a moment we have all been waiting for for many, many years, conducting analyses, then signing contracts and implementing the Wisła program, that is medium-range air and missile defense.



“This is the realization of our integrated air defense system—against missiles, aircraft, and drones,” he said, adding that 48 more Patriot launchers are expected to arrive in Poland between 2027 and 2029.

The Wisła program is built around Patriot missile systems, advanced LTAMDS 360-degree radars, and the U.S. Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) network.

Future phases will integrate other assets, such as F-35 fighter jets, into a unified air defense architecture.

News.Az