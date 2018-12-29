US’ Bolton announces visit to Turkey in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton announced Friday he would travel to Turkey and Israel next month, as the U.S. begins its withdrawal of military forces from Syria.

Bolton said he would discuss security issues within the region, as well as next steps in the fight against Daesh as the U.S. leaves the area.

"We will discuss our continued work confronting security challenges facing allies & partners in the region, including the next phase of the fight against ISIS, as the U.S. begins to bring troops home from Syria," Bolton said on Twitter, using another name for the Daesh terrorist group.

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump last week announced the withdrawal of 2,000 troops from Syria. Trump made the decision during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump's announcement was unexpected by many following remarks senior officials, including Bolton, who had maintained the U.S. would not leave Syria until Iran exited the country.

Bolton's visit was first announced earlier this week by Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik, who said Bolton would visit after New Year's Day.

News.Az

News.Az