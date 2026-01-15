US crypto bill delayed after Coinbase CEO objects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has postponed a discussion on new cryptocurrency legislation after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly opposed the bill.

Unveiled Monday, the proposal would define how digital assets are classified and give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight of spot crypto markets. But Armstrong argued the draft contains “too many issues,” including limits on tokenized equities and changes that could eliminate stablecoin rewards, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Without Coinbase’s backing, the bill’s path is uncertain. The exchange has become a major political force in Washington, donating heavily to pro-crypto election campaigns and taking part in negotiations around the legislation.

Committee Chairman Tim Scott said senators from both parties are continuing talks and that the bill could change through amendments. Armstrong said he remains optimistic, but warned that “no bill” would be better than a flawed one.

