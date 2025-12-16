US ends Hyundai Palisade seat belt investigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has closed its investigation into about 568,580 Hyundai Palisade SUVs over potential seat belt issues.

The preliminary probe, launched earlier this year, focused on reports that seat belts in some 2026 Palisade models could inadvertently unlatch. Hyundai had already filed for a recall to fix the problem, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Since Hyundai has taken steps to address the issue through a recall, the agency is closing the investigation,” NHTSA said on Tuesday.

The recall ensures that affected vehicles will be repaired to meet safety standards, giving Palisade owners peace of mind as the SUVs remain on the road.

News.Az