Tesla, Toyota & Ford push U.S. to extend North America trade deal

Major automakers — including Tesla, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, and General Motors — are calling on the Trump administration to extend the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), warning that uncertainty over the deal threatens billions in investments and thousands of U.S. jobs.

The companies argue that keeping the trade pact in place is essential for America to stay competitive in the global auto race, especially as Chinese firms look to bypass U.S. tariffs by producing through Mexico or Canada, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hyundai stressed that clarity on the trade agreement would “immediately unlock over $20 billion in new American investments,” while Honda urged Washington to act quickly to “normalize North American trade” and protect U.S. workers.

Tesla backed the call too, saying continued cooperation with Canada and Mexico is key to strengthening America’s electric-vehicle leadership and pushing for a unified North American EV charging standard.

With the 2026 USMCA review approaching, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Honda, Mazda, Volkswagen, and others joined the chorus, warning that any delay will freeze job creation, stall technology development, and hand ground to Asian competitors.

Their message to Washington is clear: Act now — or risk losing America’s automotive edge.

